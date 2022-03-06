Ryan Brehm wins Puerto Rico Open in make-or-break start

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Needing to win or finish solo second to retain PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm went out Sunday and ran away with the Puerto Rico Open for his first tour title. With wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, the 35-year-old Brehm birdied five of the first 11 holes at at Grand Reserve to beat Max McGreevy by six strokes. Three-strokes ahead entering the day, Brehm shot a 5-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268 in the make-or-break final start on a minor medical extension. With the event played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, Brehm received a two-year exemption and a spot in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters. McGreevy closed with a 69.