Saka inspires Arsenal to 3-2 victory over Watford in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 to help its pursuit of Champions League qualification. A cut-back from Saka enabled Martin Odegaard to slot in his fifth goal of the season after five minutes. The lead lasted only six minutes as Cucho Hernandez’ acrobatic volley equalized for Watford. But Arsenal went back in front in the 30th minute with a cleverly crafted goal from Saka. Gabriel Martinelli curled in the third. Moussa Sissoko pulled one back in the 87th minute but Arsenal held on to win. Watford remain next-from-last in the Premier League.