Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith repeats as top Big 12 women’s player

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Baylor standout NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the year for the second season in a row. Smith is averaging 22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for fourth-ranked Baylor, which won its 12th consecutive regular-season Big 12 title. Smith is the league’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer. Brandon Schneider was named coach of the year after Kansas won 20 games for the first time since 2013. The Big 12 awards announced Monday were determined by a vote of the league’s 10 coaches.