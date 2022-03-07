Wake Forest signs Forbes to ‘long-term’ contract extension

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Wake Forest says second-year coach Steve Forbes has signed a “long-term” contract extension as he leads a rapid rise for the long-struggling Demon Deacons program. The school announced the deal Monday. It came the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference picked Forbes as coach of the year. The private university didn’t release terms of the extension Wake Forest was picked to finish 13th in the ACC. But the Demon Deacons have 23 wins and own the No. 5 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament. They could also make the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 2010.