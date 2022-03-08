Chattanooga women’s hoops coach Burrows out after 4 seasons

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga women’s basketball coach Katie Burrows has stepped down after four seasons at her alma mater. Athletic director Mark Wharton announced the move Tuesday. Wharton said a change in leadership needed. Chattanooga went 7-23 this season. Burrows is 46-68 in her four seasons. She took over in 2018 when Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Foster retired. She spent eight seasons as an assistant at Chattanooga working for both Wes Moore and Foster. Chattanooga went 255-95 and earned five NCAA Tournament berths during those eight years.