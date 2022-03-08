Djokovic in draw at Indian Wells, status still up in air

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been placed in the men’s draw for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California. But it remains to be seen whether the second-ranked player will be allowed to enter the United States. Djokovic isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The U.S. requires visitors to be vaccinated to enter the country. Additionally, tournament officials have said everyone at Indian Wells must be fully vaccinated to be on site. Djokovic’s name was on the entry list when the men’s draw was made, so the five-time tournament champion was included. Tournament officials say it’s not been determined if he will play.