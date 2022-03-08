Los Angeles City Council votes to condemn Putin’s actions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council has approved a resolution condemning the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in waging war against Ukraine. The resolution, which also urges international divestment of holdings in Russia, passed on a 14-0 vote Tuesday. Councilmember Paul Koretz said he’s been sickened by seeing photos of innocent men, women and children who have been slain. Koretz also said it is important to support LA’s Russian communities and businesses who are not responsible for Putin’s actions.