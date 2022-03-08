NFL salary cap for 2022 increases by nearly $26M to $208.2M

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL’s salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million — a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years. The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season. Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million. Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million. The 32 teams have until 4 p.m. to apply franchise tags and some clubs already have done so. Free agency officially begins March 16 though teams can negotiated with agents beginning Monday.