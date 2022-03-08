Schmaltz’s 4 points help Coyotes waltz past Red Wings, 9-2

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes overwhelmed the Detroit Red Wings 9-2 on Tuesday. Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record. Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won three straight for the first time this season. Jakub Vrana scored in his season debut for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri also had a goal and Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves before being pulled.