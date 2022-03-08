Thompson surprised by Ferrell, lifts Warriors over Clippers

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 20 points on a night actor Will Ferrell surprised him and teammates before the game by participating in warmups with the Warriors, and Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97. Jordan Poole also scored 20 points off the bench while Andrew Wiggins had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who won for just the second time in their last nine games to complete a road-home back-to-back. Nicolas Batum scored 17 points to lead the Clippers in a second straight defeat following a five-game winning streak.