Abilene Christian ousts Stephen F. Austin in WAC tournament

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Mahki Morris had a career-high 22 points to spark Abilene Christian to a 76-62 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. Morris hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9). Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the third-seeded Lumberjacks (22-9). Abilene Christian advances to play No. 2 seed Seattle University in the semifinals on Friday.