Judge downgraded after review of scoring in Taylor’s bout

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — British boxing authorities have downgraded a judge over the scoring of a world title fight that saw Scottish fighter Josh Taylor retain his light-welterweight belts in a split-decision victory. English challenger Jack Catterall outboxed Taylor and landed more successful punches in the Feb. 26 bout but two of the three judges still scored in favor of the champion. The British Boxing Board of Control says it reviewed the scoring and called in one of the judges — Ian John-Lewis — to explain his scorecard. As a result, “the board decided to downgrade” John-Lewis who scored the bout 114-111 for Taylor. The other two scores were 113-112. The board says John-Lewis’ scoring “did not affect the overall result of the contest.”