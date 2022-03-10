Millner Jr. leads Toledo over Cent. Michigan 72-71 in MAC

CLEVELAND — Setric Millner Jr. had 22 points as top-seeded Toledo narrowly beat eighth-seeded Central Michigan 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tourney on Thursday. RayJ Dennis scored the winning basket with 10 seconds to go and then TJ Shumate forced a turnover on the Chippewas inbounds pass. However, Ryan Rollins missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, giving Central Michigan a last shot but Harrison Henderson’s 3-pointer was off the mark. Henderson led the Chippewas on Thursday with 21 points and 10 rebounds.