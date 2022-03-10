Panthers not raising ticket prices for 2022 NFL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced season ticket prices for non-premium seats will remain the same for the 2022 season as they were last season. Premium tickets, which include club seats and suites, are priced based on the terms in those contracts. Single game ticket pricing will be announced when the NFL schedule is released. Based on 2021 data, the Panthers ranked 17th in the NFL in non-premium ticket pricing with an average ticket price of $107.