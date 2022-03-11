Albany takes America East title over Maine 56-47

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Morgan Haney scored 20 points and Albany hit its last seven free throws in the final minute to defeat Maine 56-47 in the championship game of the America East to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years. The second-seeded Great Danes never trailed but made it tense when, up 49-42, they missed a pair of free throws at 51.1 seconds. However, they grabbed the offensive rebound and made the second of two. When top-seeded Maine, with 11-straight wins over Albany, missed a shot, the free throws sealed the game for Albany, which is headed to its sixth NCAA Tournament following a five-year run through 2017. Anne Simon scored 15 points for Maine.