AP source: Rangers set for reunion with veteran lefty Perez

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the deal says veteran left-hander Martin Perez is set for a reunion with the Texas Rangers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the one-year deal is pending the completion of a physical. Perez played the last two seasons for Boston. Texas initially signed Perez as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela in July 2007. He made his big-league debut with the Rangers in 2012. The lefty spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Rangers before going to Minnesota in free agency before the 2019 season. 

Associated Press

