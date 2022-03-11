BNP Paribas: upcoming events and “Celebrating Heroes” sessions

Not only is there tennis to look forward to at the BNP Paribas, but also entertainment, and this year all week long you can help honor some local heroes.

The "Celebrating Heroes" sessions take place in Stadium 1 before the first match of the evening session. During this event, the honoree will be introduced before the first match of the evening session,

On Thursday Eisenhower Health Medical Center teams were honored for their role in taking care of COVID-19 patients by far.

Several more heroes are going to be honored through the rest of the week.

Saturday, March 12: Military and Veterans

Sunday, March 13: Local Educators and Educational Staff

Monday, March 14: Fire & First Responders

Tuesday, March 15: Local police

Wednesday, March 16: All Heroes

Through the weekend there are also entertainment events happening at the BNP Paribas.

For music, the Bryan Bros. Band will be performing on Friday and Saturday. They will put on a signature electric performance for the crowd.

For food and drink demonstrations, Saturday the first 50 people with wristbands will be able to take part in the Melissa's Food Demonstration by Melissa's Fresh. She will show how to make their signature selections of tossed to order salads, sandwiches, fruits, and other fresh healthy food. This will be from 1:30 pm - 2 pm

On Sunday Corona Premier Demonstration will show people how to make two of their signature drinks. You have to. be 21 and over to participate. It will be taking place from 1:30 pm - 2 pm.

On Sunday you can also participate in the Sipsmith London Dry Gin Demonstration and Tasting at 3 pm. This will include a mixology talk and cocktail tasting. You can even learn how to make its signature drink.

There is going to be a discussion on Saturday from 12:30 pm - 1 pm where FILA will be hosting female leaders to talk about women in sports.

All of these events will be taking part at the Village Stage.