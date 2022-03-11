Coachella Music Festival jobs fair in Palm Springs

Coachella Music Festival organizers are looking to hire for several positions for the upcoming event in Indio next month.

Weekend 1: 4/12/2022 - 4/18/2022

Weekend 2: 4/18/2022 - 4/25/2022

Weekend 3: 4/27/2022 - 5/2/2022

*dates vary based on position*

A job fair is scheduled today where anyone interested can apply for a number of open positions, including hotel captains, hotel check-in, shuttle stop managers, shuttle coordinators, administrative runners, an other general positions.

The first session of the job fair is taking place today from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Palm Springs and the second session will be taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Indian Wells.

Pay will vary from $15 to $25 per hour, depending on the position.

Anyone who is interested should fill out a registration form with VMT and email your resume to krafferty@onlocationexp.com.