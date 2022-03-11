MLB spring camps open, Jays star Guerrero an early arrival

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero was among the early arrivals as spring training camps in Florida and Arizona opened to big leaguers. New St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol signed some autographs and fans lined up for New York Yankees exhibition tickets as teams got busy. A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, camps in Florida and Arizona opened Friday. Sunday is the mandatory reporting date for players, but some were eager to get to to work early. Many players also have work to do. Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw were among more than 100 free agents without a contract as camps opened.