Russian Olympic body challenges ban from winter sports event

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has made an urgent appeal to overturn a ban on its athletes competing at a European winter sports festival in Finland. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it’s setting a timetable for the case ahead of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival being held from March 20-25. The ROC appeal challenges a March 2 decision by the executive committee of the European Olympic Committees. It excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes because of the war in Ukraine.

