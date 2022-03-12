Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians have staged a protest in the capital Tirana against recent fuel and food price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine. Albanians from across the country converged on the main Skanderbeg Square Saturday before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office with banners and changing antigovernment slogans. Protesters are demanding that the government acts to reduce price increases and are accusing the Cabinet of profiting by not slashing taxes. On Thursday, Rama’s government imposed price controls on fuel, and urged Albanians to use their cars less after fuel prices rose 50% last week.