Ladyjacks beat GCU to win WAC tournament and NCAA bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zya Nugent scored 20 points with 12 rebounds plus six assists and top-seeded Stephen F. Austin beat second-seeded Grand Canyon 74-57 to win the Western Athletic Conference tournament in its first year as a league member. Stephen F. Austin is headed to the NCAAs for the 18th time, the previous 17 trips coming during its 34 years in the Southland Conference. Tasharian Robinson made 5 of 7 3-point attempts and added 19 points and Stephanie Visscher scored 15 points with five assists for the Ladyjacks. Ja’mya Powell-Smith scored 14 points with five steals, Jay McChristine added 12 points and Kiyley Flowers had 10 for Grand Canyon.