Continuing Coverage: Strong American Sunday outing on court; WTA & Hologic ground-breaking partnership

Wrapping up the first week of the BNP Paribas Open with some hard hitting matches and exciting news from the WTA.

On the courts were fan favorites and a plethora of players representing the stars and stripes.

Night Cap

Former World No. 1 and 2015 BNP champion Simona Halep battled Coco Gauff inside Stadium 1.

It was Coco's 18th birthday on Sunday but that was the only celebrating she would do.

Halep got the best of Gauff, 6-3 6-4.

American's Powering Through

And then what an outing for the U.S. men.

(20) Taylor Fritz breezed by Kamil Majchrzak, 6-1 6-1, in under an hour. Fritz in early tournament rhythm.

Steve Johnson showed his grit beating (22) Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 6-4.

And then they All-American battle, John Isner and Sam Querrey dueled on Stadium 2. Isner got the best of Querrey, 7-6 7-6.

Round 1 ➡️ No. 1 seeds

Round 2 ➡️ Australian Open champions@JackSock92 & @JohnIsner move past Kyrgios & Kokkinakis 6-3, 7-6(3) to reach the quarterfinals #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/75OOl6zEeu — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2022

British Favorites Bow Out

It was a tough day at the office for 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, who fell in her Round of 32 match to Petra Martic, 7-6 4-6 5-7.

One of the most fun players to watch - @EmmaRaducanu bows out in Round 3 at #IndianWells https://t.co/PYu3MvDiQC — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 13, 2022

Andy Murray nearly took the first set of his match against Alexander Bublik pushing it to a tie-break. But ran out of gas in a, 7-6 6-3, loss.

WTA & Hologic Announce Partnership

Women's tennis is making moves. The WTA announced an alliance with Hologic as their new global title sponsor for the WTA Tour.

Championing women’s tennis.

Championing women’s health.

Championing women. Together. 🤝



Proudly announcing our new global title partner of the WTA Tour, @Hologic.#HOLOGICxWTATOUR pic.twitter.com/VBfqzzDRNV — wta (@WTA) March 3, 2022

This was revealed and debuted at Indian Wells and is behind the vision of a greater wellness and equality for women.

"Well Hologic is a company that works with women's health all around the world. Their mission, our mission and our values and commitment for women's health couldn't be more aligned," said WTA Dr. Carlos Benitez. "So it was the perfect partnership I thought and we are going to be working very well in the future."

The technology used for these athletes will give them knowledge they wouldn't be able to receive until much later in their lives.

"With this, these athletes who's bone mineral density is going to be at its peak level in their 20's is slowly going to degrade over time. They are going to be able to see what that peak level was. So by the time they are 65 they are going to have a baseline measurement to see how much has changed," said Human Performance Specialist Joe Joyce.

In a bone-grueling sport like tennis, this can help prevent furthering injuries or preventing serious ones.

"That is a huge advantage that typical women don't and it is all about your own health," said Joyce.