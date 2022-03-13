Lightning hold on to beat Canucks 2-1, snap 3-game skid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ross Colton and Victor Hedman scored in the game’s first six minutes, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made the early goals stand in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks that snapped a three-game skid. Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday night. The Lightning improved to 7-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. J.T. Miller extended his points streak to 12 games by scoring the lone goal for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.