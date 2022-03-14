Local Links: Two new boba locations come to Coachella Valley

There are two new places you can get boba at that just recently opened its doors in the Coachella Valley. In one of these places, you can even get a popular Japanese dish called taiyaki.

Taiyaki is on the menu at Happy Tea Cafe. Ann Pham, the owner of the cafe brought this Japanese traditional snack to La Quinta. It's usually made of batter and filled with red bean paste, but Pham and her husband added their own homemade twist to it.

“Mine is a little different it’s called croissant taiyaki," explained Pham. "So it’s basically two sheets of croissant and then inside we have fillings.”

Inside of these treats, Pham has several fillings to choose from which include mochi, Nutella, ham and cheese, or the traditional way, with red beans.

Other items on the menu include tea and boba. Pham said she travels to different Asian countries to expand her interest in different teas and boba, and to bring the knowledge back to the United States.

Happy Tea Cafe is located at 78742 CA-111 Suite C, La Quinta, CA 92253. You can find a full menu on the website.

Over in Rancho Mirage is Dragon Lili Boba Bar which is opening to the public Monday. This boba bar gives customers the opportunity to walk up to the boba bar and choose from over 50 different flavors.

Among other options on the menu are fruit milk teas, fruit teas, frozen teas, yogurt teas, and flavored coffee.

What Dragon Lili partner Joe Enos said makes this boba location different than others is that it wants to give its customers a complete experience with its drinks, boba bar seating, and K-pop music playing in the background.

You can follow Dragon Lili Boba Bar on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest: @dragonlilibobabar.