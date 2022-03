By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

The Seattle Mariners have acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a package of players. The trade gives the Mariners what they coveted for their batting order. Seattle is sending the Reds pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named.