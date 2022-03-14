Tennis fans react to moment when Naomi Osaka was heckled by spectator

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka, was rattled during her match at BNP Paribas Open on Saturday night after a woman in the stands yelled “Osaka, you suck.”

It happened in the second round, in which Osaka eventually went on to lose 6-0, 6-4.

Spectator reacted to the derogatory remark and Osaka asked the chair umpire to ask that something be done. But the umpire explained that they could not pinpoint the heckler and nothing could be done.

Afterward, Osaka spoke to the crowd with tears in her eyes.

“To be honest, I’ve gotten heckled before, like it didn’t really bother me, but heckled here,” she said.

The Williams sisters were heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001. Venus withdrew, with a knee injury, from her scheduled semifinal against Serena shortly before it was to begin. When Venus and their father Richard took their seats to watch Serena in the final against Kim Clijsters, the crowd began booing. As the match went on, fans jeered Serena. Their father said he was the target of racial slurs. The sisters boycotted the tournament for years before eventually returning.

Osaka has said she struggled with depression after winning the 2018 U.S. Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams. She withdrew from last year’s French Open to tend to her mental health.

