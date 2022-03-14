Trial over approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan begins

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has begun a trial to determine whether the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed reorganization plan should be approved. The trial began Monday and comes more than two years after the BSA sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations. The trial is expected to last several weeks as attorneys battle over complex issues. They include insurance rights, liability releases and the value of some 80,000 child sex abuse claims. The reorganization plan includes contributions from the BSA, its roughly 250 local councils, insurance companies and others into a victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion.