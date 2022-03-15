Cathedral City family loses everything in house fire

An investigation was underway into a house fire that ignited in Cathedral City Monday night.

Yosemy Estrada

Firefighters were called to the home fully engulfed on the 67300 block of Mission Ct. at 7:23 p.m.

All residents were able to evacuate and were accounted for, according to the Cathedral City Fire Department.

The family told News Channel 3 a woman and her five children were living there at the time after their father died a few years ago.

If you would like to help the family rebuild, a GoFundMe has been established to do so.