Proposal to pause the CA gas tax is rejected

State lawmakers and residents are reacting to the rejection of a proposal to pause the California state gas tax. A Republican-backed idea to put a six-month suspension on the state's 50 cents per gallon tax was widely rejected by Democrats in the California Assembly on Monday.

Gas prices are at record highs in California.

Assembly 1638 was first proposed in January. Republican leaders called for support and a vote Monday. The assembly members said the 51-cent per gallon tax should be suspended during a time of record-high gas prices, and while the state has a 45-billion-dollar surplus.

State Senator Melissa Melendez chimed in on Twitter after the failed vote, sharing an image of the voting tally that showed local Assemblymember votes including Chad Mayes (I) who voted for the measure and Eduardo Garcia (D) who voted against the temporary gas tax suspension.

Today we asked the legislature to stand up for constituents and suspend the gas tax.



The democrat majority party said no.



So be sure to thank a democrat next time you fill up your tank. pic.twitter.com/snJgc20yYc — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) March 14, 2022

Speaking to reporters in Sacramento yesterday, they said the proposal is to suspend the gas tax and backfill projects from the surplus to provide relief to the state's drivers.

"In many places is over six dollars now a gallon in California. It's time to give Californians much-needed relief from these high costs. And we can do that." said Assemblyman James Gallagher. "And that's why we wanna fast-track this legislation today to the floor for a vote. This would provide instantly a 50-cent per gallon relief to California consumers."

Governor Gavin Newsom has called for suspending a planned July increase in the gas tax and recently has said he's considering a rebate to all car owners suffering from the high price of gas.

