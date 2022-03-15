Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Sri Lanka’s capital, calling for the president to resign as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory. The protesters blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government for mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine. Transportation has been curbed and electricity is cut for hours each day due to the fuel shortage. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed his supporters at Tuesday’s demonstration, declaring it was the beginning of a campaign to oust the government. Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday.