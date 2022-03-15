Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud

A Desert Hot Springs woman was facing several felony counts of fraud, accused of filing false documents to obtain then sell two properties in Palm Springs and a vehicle in Rancho Mirage.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest Monday of Nova-Stargate De Consuelo, 62, also known as Nadine Perez Jimenez who refers to herself as a Sovereign Citizen.

The DAs office said De Consuelo recorded documents in April regarding two Palm Springs properties and a vehicle in Rancho Mirage. One property was on the 300 block of West El Camino Way. Another was on the 200 block of West Crestview Way. Both had assessed values of just over $2 million dollars.

A court filing says she then recorded UCC Financial Statements and Amendments with a demand of $5 billion dollars in pre-1933 gold and recorded false deeds for each of the real properties.

The court filings state De Consuelo had no estate, right, title lien, or interest in any part of the properties, therefore she knowingly recorded each false document illegally.

De Consuelo was arraigned in court on 16 felony fraud charges, but a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation to determine her mental fitness for trial. The report is expected to be returned to the court in April.

De Consuelo remained in jail Tuesday on $6,766,000 dollars bail, according to jail administrative records.

The DAs office said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by its Real Estate Fraud Unit.

She was expected to appear in court again on April 19.