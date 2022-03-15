Special session looms to replace huge Arizona tax cuts

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers want to sidestep a voter referendum that has blocked the nearly $2 billion income tax they passed last year and are pushing for a special session to repeal and replace them. Lawmakers have been talking for months about making the move after education advocates collected enough signatures last summer to put them on hold until the November election. GOP House and Senate leaders were working Tuesday to get all their members on board before Gov. Doug Ducey calls a special session. House Majority Leader Ben Toma says that those talks are ongoing. Minority Democrats are powerless to stop the repeal and replace plan if majority Republicans stick together.