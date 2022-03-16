BNP Paribas Open: Local Battalion Chief honored for decades of service in Riverside County

Matthew Kotz has spent nearly his whole life serving the community. But tonight, it was the community's turn to honor Kotz.

During the women's quarterfinal match, the BNP Paribas Open had a celebrating heroes feature played on the video board for Kotz.

Not just 🎾 celebration inside Stadium 1 today - @BNPPARIBASOPEN honored local Battalion Chief Matthew Kotz for his decades of service in Riverside County 👨‍🚒 🇺🇸 🔥



Hear more from Kotz with us -> LIVE at 10/11 on @KESQ @CALFIRERRU @BlakeArthur24 @IndianWellsCA pic.twitter.com/lF91nNTIFp — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 17, 2022

24 years of service in the Riverside county and now primarily in Indian Wells, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage, Kotz was certainly deserving of this recognition.

"It was a nice honor, nice surprise to be honored here at the tennis garden. So it’s great to be here for the event and I’m glad the event is here and we are back in full swing and it’s great to see all the people here for the event," said Kotz.

Through his dedication of serving our local community, Kotz says he is appreciative of this award but couldn't of done it alone.

"I accept that recognition but I’d also like to say that it’s a better recognition for the women and men that are on the fire engine apparatus that we have here," said Kotz. "So I’d like them to be recognized and not solely for myself."

Humble, hardworking, and certainly deserving!

Just another one of the outstanding features from this tournament aside from tennis.