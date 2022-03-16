Nadal improves to 18-0 with win over Opelka at Indian Wells

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011. Nadal advanced to the quarterfinals against wild card Nick Kyrgios. The Australian advanced after 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew because of illness. American Taylor Fritz outlasted Alex de Minaur of Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).