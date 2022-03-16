Siakam, Raptors beat Clippers to extend winning streak to 5

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and the streaking Toronto Raptors held off a fourth-quarter comeback by the Los Angeles Clippers for a 103-100 victory Wednesday night. The Raptors have won five straight games to move into a tie for sixth place with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Siakam, who also had 12 rebounds, has scored at least 20 points in a career-high eight straight games. Fred VanVleet added 21 points for the Raptors. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 23 points, and Marcus Morris Sr. added 22. Los Angeles has dropped three of its last four.