Rashford overlooked again by England for upcoming friendlies

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been overlooked again by England for upcoming friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast. Rashford hasn’t played for his country since the European Championship final against Italy in July when he was one of three England players to miss in a penalty-shootout loss. The 24-year-old Rashford missed the start of this season because of injury and has been in and out of United’s team. He was seen trying to confront fans after United’s loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week. England coach Gareth Southgate says “it’s a difficult time for him.”