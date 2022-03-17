Son of man on Bahrain death row sends Hamilton a new drawing

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — The son of a man on death row in Bahrain has again sent a drawing to seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. He still hopes Hamilton can help save his father’s life. Ahead of Sunday’s season-opening F1 race in Bahrain the 12-year-old Ahmed proudly held up the drawing of Hamilton’s famed No. 44 Mercedes car along with his own words of hope: “Sir Lewis, another F1 where my innocent father is on death row. Please help free him.” He is the son of Mohammed Ramadhan, who is facing the death penalty. The drawing was shown to The Associated Press by Ahmed. He was accompanied by his mother Zainab Ebrahim during an interview in Bahrain.