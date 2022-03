By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that shortstop Carlos Correa has agreed to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending a seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros. Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.