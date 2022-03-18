Balotelli left off Italy’s squad for World Cup playoffs

ROME (AP) — Mario Balotelli has been left off Italy’s squad for the World Cup playoffs. The European champion is also without midfielder Manuel Locatelli after he tested positive for COVID-19. Italy faces North Macedonia in Palermo, Sicily, on Thursday. The winner will play at Portugal or Turkey for a spot at the tournament in Qatar this year. Italy already failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Missing two straight World Cups would be an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion. Balotelli was at a three-day training camp that Italy held in January. That came three years after his last appearance for the Azzurri.