Federer sends Ukraine children $500K donation via foundation

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is offering financial help to Ukrainians during Russia’s invasion. Federer wrote Friday on social media that his foundation will be making a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and has been attacking schools, hospitals and buildings where people sought safety in various cities. Federer said his family has been horrified by seeing pictures from Ukraine and is heartbroken for the innocent people who have been affected. The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star’s 20 Grand Slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most won by a man, behind Rafael Nadal’s 21.