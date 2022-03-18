Former state legislator gets prison term in tax case

By PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona state legislator and ex-Pima County justice of the peace has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty in a tax case involving his bus business. Keith Bee of San Tan Valley was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. The sentence imposed by District Judge James A. Soto includes a restitution order for over $343,000. Bee owns a company providing school bus transportation. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of willfully filing a false tax return. He served in the Arizona Legislature from 1991 to 2001. He was a justice of the peace from 2007-18.