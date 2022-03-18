Freeway wreck backs up traffic on Gene Autry as drivers detour, freeway now clear

Interstate 10 traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes near North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs and Cathedral City Friday morning due to an overturned big rig truck.

The vehicle was blocking the freeway's number 4 slow lane after the wreck was first reported at 3:25 a.m.

The freeway slowdown caused a more serious traffic jam southbound on Gene Autry Trail into Palm Springs as drivers detoured off the interstate. The resulting back-up on Gene Autry through the Whitewater wash had drivers backed up for two miles all the way to Vista Chino.

The freeway lanes were all reopened as of 8:03 a.m.

Avoid Gene Autry Trail south of the freeway if you can.