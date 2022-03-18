South Dakota women beat Ole Miss 75-61 for 1st NCAA victory

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Chloe Lamb scored 20 points and the South Dakota women earned their first NCAA Tournament victory, beating Mississippi 75-61 in the first round. Fellow senior Hannah Sjerven had 20 points and seven rebounds as the 10th-seeded Coyotes (28-5) broke through in their fourth consecutive tournament appearance and fifth in 10 eligible seasons. The Rebels never led in their first NCAA appearance in 15 years. Seventh-seeded Ole Miss shot 27% in the first quarter. Ole Miss leading scorer Shakira Austin was 3 of 16 from the field. Angel Baker scored 23 for the Rebels.