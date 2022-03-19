Halliburton, Schlumberger suspend operations in Russia

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. oil field services companies Halliburton Co. and Schlumberger are suspending their operations in Russia as the Houston, Texas-based businesses react to U.S. sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Halliburton said Friday that it paused future business in Russia as the company complies with sanctions that prohibit transactions and work, including for certain state-owned Russian customers. Halliburton says it will prioritize safety and reliability as it winds down its remaining operations in the country. Schlumberger said it immediately suspended investment and technology deployment to its Russia operations. As the war continues, companies that remain are under increasing pressure to leave.