Tkachuk, Andersson lead Flames to 5-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Rasmus Andersson had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar had 23 saves to help the Flames bounce back from a 1-0 loss in overtime at home to Buffalo on Friday night. Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of 29 shots through two periods, and Jaroslav Halak had 14 saves in the third in his first appearance since Feb. 28.