Man is fatally shot after a fight outside a Flagstaff bar

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a man is dead after a fight outside a bar turned into a shooting. They say 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson died at a hospital early Sunday morning. Police say 26-year-old Treysean Michael Anthony Ware has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug charges. It’s unclear if Ware has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Police say officers responded to reports of a fight near downtown Flagstaff around 1 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police that Ware and Jackson were fighting outside the bar when Ware pulled a gun out and allegedly shot Jackson twice.