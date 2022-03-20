St. Bonaventure ousts Oklahoma 70-68 in 2nd round of NIT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jaren Holmes tossed in 23 points, Osun Osunniyi had a double-double and St. Bonaventure knocked out Oklahoma 70-68 in the second round of the NIT. Holmes sank 8 of 12 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts, for the Bonnies (22-9). Osunniyi finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. St. Bonaventure never trailed after Holmes hit a 3-pointer with 5:24 remaining to give the Bonnies a 61-58 lead. Umoja Gibson hit from beyond the arc to pull the Sooners within 69-68 with 18 seconds left, but Dominick Welch made the second of two free throws and Marvin Johnson missed a jumper that was snagged by Osunniyi to end the game. Gibson hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Sooners (19-16).