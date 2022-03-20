Twins sign side-arming righty Joe Smith for bullpen depth

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-handed reliever Joe Smith have finalized a one-year contract. The move gives Minnesota a veteran arm for a bullpen in need of more depth. Smith pitched in 50 combined games last season for Houston and Seattle. He posted a 4.99 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. The side-arm thrower has pitched for seven major league teams over 15 years with a career 3.09 ERA and a .229 opponent batting average. Twins relievers ranked 20th in baseball last season with a 4.39 ERA.