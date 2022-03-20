Yemen rebels launch wide strikes on Saudi sites; none hurt

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state-run media says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia that targeted a liquified natural gas plant, water desalination plant, oil facility and power station. The Saudi-led military coalition said the attacks early Sunday did not cause casualties. It marked the latest escalation in Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia as peace talks remain stalled and the conflict that has laid waste to much of Yemen since 2015 rages on. The attacks also came as Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco announced that its profits rose 124% in 2021 to $110 billion, a big jump amid soaring oil prices.